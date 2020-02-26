|
WESTONS MILLS - Rachel L. Clayson, of East Chestnut Street, died Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born, March 4, 1945, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Daniel and Clara Williams Allen. On Aug. 3, 1963, in Cuba, she married Doug Clayson, who survives.
Mrs. Clayson was employed for over 34 years by the Franklinville Central School, retiring 10 years ago as the manager of food services.
She was a former member of the Franklinville Free Methodist Church and a current member of the Creekside Methodist Church in Allegany.
Rachel enjoyed drawing and puzzles.
Surviving, besides her husband of Westons Mills, are two sons, Douglas Clayson of Jamestown and Terry Clayson of Arcade; a daughter, Tracey Kellner of Pinehurst, N.C.; two granddaughters, Jocelyn and Brianna Kellner; a brother, Daniel Allen of West Clarksville; two sisters, Shirley Perry of Cuba and June Jordan of Middleport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three brothers, DuWayne Allen, Burton Allen and Dennis Allen; and a sister, Lois Galati.
Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) in the Free Methodist Church, 41 S. Main St., Franklinville. Celebrating her life will be Rev. David Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local SPCA.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2020