SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Rae Nannen Enright, surrounded by her family, passed away at home Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) after a short illness.
Born June 27, 1932, in Ellicottville, N.Y., Rae was the daughter of the late William O. and Sadie Graham Nannen. Formerly she was married to Eugene J. Enright, who died in 1999.
She was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 1948, and attended Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.
Rae is survived by two daughters, Michele (Larry) Flynn and Julie (John) McNutt, both of San Diego; four sons, Kobe of Portland, Ore., Brian (Norma) of Yorba Linda, Gregory (Karin) of La Mesa and Patrick of San Diego; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerome Nannen of Allegany, N.Y.; and a sister, Susie N. Stakel of Olean, N.Y.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Rae; a son, Robert Scott; and brothers, Willard, Jack and William G. Nannen.
A private memorial service was held. Interment will be at a later date in Ellicottville.
Memorials may be made to the Nannen Arboretum, P.O. Box 1016, Ellicottville, NY 14731.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 20, 2019