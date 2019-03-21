Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph A. Butler. View Sign

OLEAN - Ralph A. Butler, of Olean, passed away Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a long illness. He was comforted by the presence of his loving family.



Born Jan. 14, 1944, in Gowanda, he was the son of Oliver A. and Mary Ellen Taylor Butler. On Dec. 28, 1968, at St. Bernard's Church in Bradford, Pa., he married Gertrude E. "Trudy" Traphagen, who survives.



After his schooling he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served during the



He was first employed at Stroehmann's Bakery and then he worked for over 30 years for the City of Olean prior to his retirement.



Ralph enjoyed traveling with his wife Trudy and camping with his family at Allegany State Park. He also enjoyed pitching horseshoes. He was a member of the Allegany American Legion and he was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, the Atlanta Braves and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies.



In addition to his wife of 50 years, he was survived by three children, Gina (Rick) Larrabee of Little Genesee, William (Holly) Butler and Joseph Butler, both of Olean; two grandchildren, Christina Maid and Ricky (Vanessa) Larrabee; one great-granddaughter, Lydia Marie Maid; three brothers, Harley Butler of Franklinville, Donald (Teressa) Butler of Goose Creek, S.C., and Robert Butler of Hamburg; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Susan Elaine Butler; three sisters, Leah Snow, Linda Ellen Davies and Mary Ellen Bielat; and three brothers, Douglas Butler, Wendell Butler and David Butler.



Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. David Tourville of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery with full military honors being accorded by the Allegany American Legion.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Allegany State Park at



3128 Nys Route 417 W

Olean , NY 14760

