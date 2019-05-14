Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph S. Barbaro. View Sign Service Information New Comer Funeral Home 2636 Ridgeway Avenue Rochester , NY 14626 (585)-453-9550 Send Flowers Obituary

ROCHESTER - Ralph S. Barbaro, 80, was reunited with his wife Thursday (May 9, 2019) in Heaven.



He was born and raised in Olean, and later moved to Rochester, to work at Eastman Kodak.



He met his beloved wife Ethel, and they raised their two kids in Chili for several years. Ralph later moved to Cape Cod, Mass., to be closer to his son Matthew, and his family. In his final years, he moved to Canandaigua, to be closer to his daughter Kimberly, and her family. He resided at Clark Meadows, an assisted living facility, until moving to Hospeace House, where he passed peacefully.



Ralph had a passion for so many things: history; antique cars; flying his Cessna; good food; and time with family and friends.



He was also a devout Catholic, and was a founding member and board member of St. Christopher's Church, in Chili. He assisted in the planning and building of the church.



He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Rod) Wasicsko and Matthew (Kathy) Barbaro; grandchildren, Heather (Jeffrey) Meadows, Tyler Brisbane, Elijah Shechter, Jessica Barbaro, Julia Shechter and Allison Barbaro; great-grandchildren, Amelia Brisbane and Seth Jonas; siblings, Dorothea (Dan) Hadsell and Michael Bar; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ethel Barbaro; grandson, Matthew Ralph Barbaro; sister, Athonita Barbaro Lillard; close friends, Charles and Joan O'Neill.



Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (May 16, 2019) at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (May 17, 2019) at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 14, 2019

