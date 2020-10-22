1/
Randy B. Swift
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUBA - Randy B. Swift, of Abbott Road in the town of Lyndon, died Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at his home.

Born Nov. 4, 1955, in Cuba, he was the son of Robert and Elaine Botens Swift. On Feb. 4, 1978, at the Rawson Church in Lyndon, he married Judy Vanderwedge, who died June 4, 2005.

Randy attended Cuba Central School and was a diesel mechanic working for Draper's Trucking in Holland; Portville Trucking in Portville; and R.S. Mahar & son, Inc. in Bliss. He also was employed at Cattaraugus Containers in Franklinville.

He was a member of the N.R.A. and was an avid hunter and sportsmen. Randy was on the board of directors of the Franklinville Conservation Club, a member of the I.O.O.B. Club 1517 of Franklinville and the American Legion Post 655 of Cuba.

Surviving are two sisters, Dawn (George) Santangelo and Cathy (Chris Rogosienski) Hurlburt; and a brother, Scott Swift, all of Cuba; a companion, Betty Slater; and a special granddaughter, Maisie "Buttercup" Skinner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 655 of Cuba, or the Franklinville Conservation Club.

Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved