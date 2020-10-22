CUBA - Randy B. Swift, of Abbott Road in the town of Lyndon, died Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at his home.
Born Nov. 4, 1955, in Cuba, he was the son of Robert and Elaine Botens Swift. On Feb. 4, 1978, at the Rawson Church in Lyndon, he married Judy Vanderwedge, who died June 4, 2005.
Randy attended Cuba Central School and was a diesel mechanic working for Draper's Trucking in Holland; Portville Trucking in Portville; and R.S. Mahar & son, Inc. in Bliss. He also was employed at Cattaraugus Containers in Franklinville.
He was a member of the N.R.A. and was an avid hunter and sportsmen. Randy was on the board of directors of the Franklinville Conservation Club, a member of the I.O.O.B. Club 1517 of Franklinville and the American Legion Post 655 of Cuba.
Surviving are two sisters, Dawn (George) Santangelo and Cathy (Chris Rogosienski) Hurlburt; and a brother, Scott Swift, all of Cuba; a companion, Betty Slater; and a special granddaughter, Maisie "Buttercup" Skinner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 655 of Cuba, or the Franklinville Conservation Club.
