OLEAN - Randy E. Hurd, of 401 Alder St., passed away Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.



Randy was born Oct. 3, 1959, in Jamestown, and was a son of Elliot and Effie Arcielia Silsby. On June 29, 2003, in the town of Lyndon, he married Nicole L. Hutchison, who survives.



Randy worked road construction for New York state for 10 years. He was also a horse trainer in Lyndon for many years. Randy then became a self-employed contractor, where he could do anything.



He was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Lyndon. Randy participated for a week, in the cleanup efforts in New York City after 9/11, along with other members of the Lyndon Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church. Randy loved music and played in many bands, where he was the lead guitarist and sang.



Along with his loving wife, Randy is survived by nine children, Coleen (Joe) Foster and Randy (Crystal) Hurd Jr. of Joplin, Miss., Nicole Handmore of East Aurora, Shaun E. (Rebecca) Hurd of Joplin, Ashley N. (Jackie) Hurd of Olean, Danah N. Forward of Salamanca, Ronald J. (Paige) Forward of Tacoma, Wash., and MacKayla R. Forward and Dakota L. Hurd of Salamanca; 13 grandchildren; two siblings, Elaine Fletcher of Portville and Cindy Blaske of Olean; and many nieces and nephews.



Randy was predeceased by siblings, Jim Silsby, Shirley Swick, Evelyn Hurd, Marion Schieler, Joyce Moore, Dorothy Hurd, John L. Hurd, Sherry Hurd, Sandra Riggs, and Barbara Foster.



Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday (May 13, 2019) at the United Pentecostal Church, 1100 Homer St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Steve Beattie, pastor, will officiate.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at



