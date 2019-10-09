|
|
ISCHUA - Randy S. Werner, of Route 16, died Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at the home of his daughter in Franklinville, following a battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 12, 1956, in Olean, he was the son of Gary L. Werner and Joyce M. Campbell.
Randy was a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, Class of 1975. He worked construction in Buffalo for various companies. For the past 15 years he has been the caretaker of Valley View Mobile Home Park and Campground in Ischua.
He was a member of the I.O.O.B. 1517 of Franklinville, and an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed fishing.
Surviving, besides his mother of Sandusky, are two daughters, Lisa Pfeiffer and Mary Gray, both of Franklinville; a son, Scott Werner of Friendship; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Cindi (Mike) Cornwall of Springville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father; and a brother, Gary T. Werner, who died in 2010.
Friends may gather with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where a prayer service by Rev. David Fisher will be held at 7 p.m. A memorial luncheon will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. Friday (Oct. 11, 2019) at the Ischua Firemen's Bingo Hall, located on Route 16 in Ischua. Interment will be with his brother in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Franklinville.
Memorial may be made to the Ischua Volunteer Fire Dept.
Online condolences can be made to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 9, 2019