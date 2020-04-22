|
DALLAS, Texas - Ray I. Phillips Jr., 74, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Dallas.
He had been in Texas since the holidays, near his sons, for pulmonary rehabilitation. His health had severely declined in recent years. Most of his health difficulties were complications from the treatment of his Hodgkin's Disease which was a result of Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War.
He was born Nov. 4, 1945, in Kane, Pa., to Ray I. Phillips Sr. and Celeste Friedl Phillips.
After graduating from Kane High School, he attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, earning a certification as an aircraft mechanic. Ray was then employed by Hamilton Standard in Connecticut. While at Hamilton Standard he worked on both the lunar lander project as well as our astronaut's spacesuits.
After the escalation of the Vietnam War, on Feb. 16, 1966, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy. Ray ultimately earned the rank of Aircraft Structural Mechanic Second Class (E-5). He honorably served as a part of VF-151 (Vigilantes) attached to the USS Coral Sea (CV-43) and the USS Constellation (CV-64). His decorations included the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Ray then returned to Kane where he began a career with United Parcel Service (UPS) that lasted for over 32 years. Ray's UPS delivery route allowed him to meet Paulette "Polly" Rote, who was working for her father's business (Gigliotti Builders) in Bradford, Pa. Ray and Polly were married on July 26, 1975, at the First United Methodist Church in Kane.
He was a fantastic husband, father and grandfather. He was committed to his family, often showing up to his children's sporting events still in his UPS uniform. Ray was well known for his tireless work ethic and peerless attention to detail. He was a true friend to many, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had an inquisitive nature and an engineering mind, there was nothing that he could not fix (even if it required some unique solutions).
He loved his Corvettes - the rumble of the sidepipes on his yellow 1974 Stingray always signaled his arrival home at the end of a long workday. Ray and Polly really enjoyed their annual trip to Carlisle and their membership in the ZR1 Corvette Club. He was also very committed to his fellow veterans and their causes. Ray was a member of the Saint Callistus Catholic Church in Kane.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Polly Phillips; two sons, Ryan (Stephanie) Phillips of Lantana and Rory (Monica) Phillips of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Kendall, Samantha and Benjamin, all of Lantana, and Grayson and Rhett, both of Mansfield; a sister, Mary (Robert) Giesey of Severn, Md.; two brothers-in-law, Bill Rote of Bradford and Tom (Jackie) Gigliotti of Portville, N.Y.; two cousins, Shirley (Phillips) Miller of State College, Pa. and Jack (Margie) Gustafson of Pensacola, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, George and Mary Gigliotti and Eugene and Joanie Rote; an infant daughter, Mary Celeste Phillips; and several cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a "Celebration of Ray's Life" will be scheduled later this year.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Kane First United Methodist Church; Saint Callistus Cemetary in Kane; or the United Service Organizations (USO).
During this unprecedented and challenging time in our world, the Phillips Family would also ask that in the memory of Ray, that you reach out and check on your loved ones. We also extend our deep appreciation to all the health care workers for their support to Ray and all that they are doing during this trying time.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 22, 2020