OLEAN - Raymond C. "Bud" Shaw, of 1315 Seneca Ave., went to his heavenly home on Friday (July 10, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, following an illness.
Bud was born on Dec. 7, 1931. in Binghamton. On May 5, 1984, in Olean, he married his wife of 35 years, Marlene N. Belvees, who predeceased him on March 2, 2020.
Bud was a graduate of Broome Community College in Binghamton. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years, then graduated from Union College in Schenectady.
Bud worked for AT&T as an operations manager, in Binghamton, for 30 years, retiring in 1986. He then drove tour bus for Coach USA for the following 16 years.
Bud loved sports and was an avid swimmer, water-skier and golfer. He enjoyed coaching youth sports and officiated basketball and softball games.
Bud was passionate about "classic" cars, especially convertibles, and loved to work on and drive them.
He was a very active member of the Hill Crest Rotary Club, where he received many awards for service and support of the community, including the prestigious "Paul Harris Fellow" Award.
Bud will be missed by the many family and friends whose lives he touched in a very special way. His warm smile and kind personality made him the type of person who never met a stranger. His big heart and encouraging advice were appreciated and remembered by those fortunate enough to know and love him.
Bud and his wife, Marlene, moved to 47 S. Shore Road, Cuba Lake, in 2010. They then moved to Olean in 2016.
Bud is survived by four children, Kris A. (Molly) Shaw of Phoenix, Ariz., Karen M. (Cliff) Jackson of Asheboro, N.C., Diana M. Shaw of Cape Coral, Fla. and Dale R. (Connie) Shaw of Binghamton; three stepchildren, David J. (Laurie) Carucci of Cuba, Shelley M. (Frank) Giacalone and Lori A. Schwager, both of Mesa, Ariz.; many grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Along with his loving wife, Bud was predeceased by two sisters, Millie Thomas and Bev Fox.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Cuba Memorial Hospital, for taking such amazing care of Bud, during his stay there. He loved and appreciated each of you.
A memorial zervice will be held at a date and time to be announced in the future.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Rotary Club 4880, 608 River Road, Chenango Bridge, NY 13901.