ANGELICA - Ray Taylor, 69, a long time resident of Angelica, passed away suddenly Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
|
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (May 4, 2019) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica, with Rev. Carl Kemp officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont.
The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Remembrances can be added to www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019