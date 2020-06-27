OLEAN - Raymond D. Thomas Sr., of Olean, passed away Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born April 6, 1945, in Olean, he was the son of Robert and Maxine Johnson Thomas. He married Suzanne Kosciol, who predeceased him.
Ray enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1969. He later went to work for Anderson Equipment Co. in Allegany, until his retirement.
He was a member of the Pulaski Club, volunteering for many of their events. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed boating on Cuba Lake. Most of all, Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Todd (Meg) Thomas of Boca Raton, Fla., Raymond (Jennifer) Thomas Jr., of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Sara (Jared) Consler of Plantation, Fla.; six grandchildren, Todd Thomas Jr., Shane Thomas, Lauren Thomas, Tyler Thomas, Tristyn Thomas and Jordan Consler; two siblings, Russell Thomas of Olcott and Bonnie Butera of Irondequoit.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of Raymond's life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
A celebration of Raymond's life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.