PORTVILLE, - Raymond E. Carlson Jr. of Portville, formerly of Shinglehouse, Pa., passed away at the age of 90, on Monday (Sept. 21, 2020).
Born on April 2, 1930, Ray grew up in Charleroi before entering the U.S. Navy, in 1948. He proudly served in the Mediterranean Sea on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV-42), and particularly enjoyed his time in Italy.
After his honorable discharge in 1952, he obtained his bachelor degree at California University of Pennsylvania where he met his future wife, Betsy Lenox Carlson. Ray also obtained advanced degrees in psychology.
Ray and Betsy were married on June 18, 1955, and after moving around for several years, settled in Shinglehouse, to raise their family.
Betsy and Ray had three children, the late Raymond "Cork" Carlson III of Farmville, Va., David "Kip" Carlson of Troy, Pa. and Susan Kolivoski of Portville.
He spent many years camping with his family and coaching his kids, many of those years in baseball, and was involved in many activities with his children, and later his grandchildren.
As part of American Field Services, they hosted three beloved exchange students, with whom they kept in contact.
He spent his career involved with psychology, teaching at both the high school and collegiate levels, counseling in a clinical setting and was also a guidance counselor and school psychologist. He retired from the Intermediate Unit 9, based out of Smethport, Pa.
His most treasured titles were those of husband, dad and poppy. His family was the light of his life. After retirement in the mid-1980's, Ray spent 10 years traveling with his wife Betsy; camping with the Holiday Ramblers camping club; going to air shows; attending arts and crafts festivals; visiting family; and seeing the sites of the country.
He was a member of Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530; an antique and photography enthusiast; an avid reader and golfer; and warplane aficionado.
Ray is survived by a son, Kip (Jen) Carlson; a daughter, Sue Carlson Kolivoski; a daughter-in-law, Patti Carlson; grandchildren, Cari (Tim) Carlson, Chad (Brittany) Carlson, Katie Carlson, Keegan Beard, Shawn (Jillian) Carlson, Stephen (Lisa) Kolivoski and Samantha (Daryl) Kolivoski; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Riley, Tatum, Beckham and Jameson; brother, Richard Carlson; brother-in-law, Frank (Marji) Lenox; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was predeceased by his wife, Betsy; his parents, Raymond Sr. and Nellie Carlson; a brother, Smith "Brud" Carlson; a sister, Carolyn Ackerly; and his son, Raymond "Cork" Carlson III.
In keeping with Ray's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Ray's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
