FARMVILLE, Va. - Raymond Emil Carlson III, 62, of Farmville, passed away June 27, 2019.



He was born in Union City, Pa., on Jan. 5, 1957, to Raymond E. Carlson Jr. and the late Betsy Lenox Carlson.



A graduate of Oswayo Valley High School in Shinglehouse, Pa., he went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education from Mansfield University.



He enjoyed a 35-year teaching career at Prince Edward County Middle School, in Farmville.



After retirement, Ray worked in the library of Hampden Sydney College.



Since childhood, Ray had a passion for model trains and built several layouts. He often enjoyed restoring classic cars and trucks.



He was an enthusiastic member of the Heart of Virginia Auto Club and the High Bridge Railroad Club. He was an active member of St John's Lutheran Church and the Ridgeview Cottage Community in Pennsylvania.



He will be remembered as a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor who was always willing to lend a hand.



He is survived by his father; his wife, Patricia Haggerty Carlson; son, Shawn (Jillian) Carlson of Richmond; granddaughter, Tatum Rae Carlson; brother, Kip (Jen) Carlson of Troy, Pa.; sister, Sue Carlson of Portville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 2, 2019) in St John's Lutheran Church. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at Puckett Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to St John's Lutheran Church.



Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019