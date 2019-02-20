Raymond G. "Ted" Shawl

FRIENDSHIP - Raymond G. "Ted" Shawl, 82, of 4430 Route 275, Friendship, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit after an illness.

Arrangements under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc. Cuba. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary in the Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
