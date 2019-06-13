|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels
OLEAN - Raymond J. Padlo, of West Fall Road, Olean, passed away Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born Aug. 12, 1933, in Olean, he was the son of Adolph "Shorty" and Anna Balon Padlo.
Ray was a graduate of Olean High School. While there, he excelled in football, basketball and baseball, and was later inducted in the Olean High School Hall of Fame. After graduating, he went to St. Francis Preparatory School in Pennsylvania. Later, he graduated from Barber School in Washington State.
Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 to 1955. During his military service, he served in Korea and Japan.
Ray owned Ray's Barber Shop in Olean for many decades, and worked side by side with his brother Jerry.
He was a member of the former Transfiguration Church and was very proud of his Polish heritage. He was also a member of the Olean YMCA and Bartlett Country Club, where he was known as "the unofficial golf pro."
He enjoyed golfing, playing racquetball and loved fantasy league sports. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills. Above all, he was a true Bonnies fan and supporter.
Surviving are one daughter, Denise (Michael) Padlo Osby of Olean; two sons, Dave (Susanne) Padlo and Jeff (Trish) Padlo, both of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Nick, Alyssa, Paisley and Hudson; one sister, Joanne (Gerald) Gallets of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Jerry L. Padlo; and one sister, Elaine Padlo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (June 14, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Saturday (June 15, 2019) at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or to the United Service Organizations, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 13, 2019
