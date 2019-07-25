Home

Raymond K. Blanchard


1947 - 2019
Raymond K. Blanchard Obituary
ALLEGANY - Raymond K. Blanchard, of 3974 Route 417, Allegany, passed away Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 20, 1947, in Port Allegany, Pa., he was the son of Kenneth L. and Evelyn Bradley Blanchard.

Raymond was a graduate of Port Allegany High School and later graduated from Jamestown Community College.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era from 1966 to 1970.

He first worked for the former McGraw Edison Co. in Olean and later established B&N Sporting Goods, which he operated for many years.

Raymond was a life member of the Hinsdale American Legion and held offices there. He also belonged to the Am Vets in Little Valley. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 338 in Olean, where he served for several years as the financial secretary.

He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Debbie Hahn; four children, Susan Torres of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Raymond (Katrina) Blanchard of Reno, Nev., Jamie Blanchard of Huntersville, N.C., and James Blanchard of Boston, Mass.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Judy) Blanchard of Olean and Thomas Finley of Hershey, Pa.; two sisters, Patricia (Louis) Nicol of Olean and Bonita Young of Buffalo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, James Painter.

At Mr. Blanchard's request, there will be no funeral service scheduled. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or to the Hinsdale American Legion.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 25, 2019
