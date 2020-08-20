1/
Raymond N. Dwaileebe Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Raymond N. Dwaileebe Jr., of King Street, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Olean General Hospital.

Born July 3, 1948, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Laskowski Dwaileebe Sr.

Ray was a graduate of Olean High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. He worked his entire career for the former Olean Tile Plant.

Ray volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an avid golfer.

Surviving are one daughter, Michelle Dwaileebe Noll of Britton, Mich.; two granddaughters, Jessie Rogers and Bailee Noll; one great-granddaughter, Kendall Lee; and three siblings, Deanie (Tim) Barton, Carol Donovan and Richard Dwaileebe.

There will be no services for Ray at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorials if desired may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guenther Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved