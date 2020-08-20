OLEAN - Raymond N. Dwaileebe Jr., of King Street, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Olean General Hospital.
Born July 3, 1948, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Laskowski Dwaileebe Sr.
Ray was a graduate of Olean High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. He worked his entire career for the former Olean Tile Plant.
Ray volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an avid golfer.
Surviving are one daughter, Michelle Dwaileebe Noll of Britton, Mich.; two granddaughters, Jessie Rogers and Bailee Noll; one great-granddaughter, Kendall Lee; and three siblings, Deanie (Tim) Barton, Carol Donovan and Richard Dwaileebe.
There will be no services for Ray at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
