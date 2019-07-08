DUKE CENTER, Pa. - Raymond "Gabby" Regis, 81, of Looker Mountain Trail, passed away unexpectedly, at home, Saturday (July 6, 2019).
Born Jan. 4, 1938, in Duke Center, he was a son of Elvin G. and Lena Gadsby Regis. On Aug. 8, 1963, in Ayers, Mass., he married Janice E. Kunes, who passed away Feb. 26, 2004.
Mr. Regis was a 1956 graduate of Otto High School and was a star point guard and played the trumpet in marching band.
He was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.
Gabby had been employed by the Owens-Illinois Company, for 25 years, as a laborer; the U.S. Postal Service, in the local area, as a contracted driver; and had owned and operated his own oil lease, for over 50 years, until his retirement in 2018.
He was a member of the Eldred American Legion and the NRA.
He loved raising English setters; quail hunting; and restoring classic cars in his spare time. He enjoyed NASCAR, and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, as well as an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
He was very sociable and well known in the community. Gabby had many interests beyond work and family.
Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Downs of Montoursville; two grandsons, Brendan and Justin; nieces and nephew, Steve Regis, Carla Bell and Kay Bechelli; his beloved friends Robert and Jennifer Johnson; and his partner in crime, Major, his English setter.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carlton Regis in 2017.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (July 11, 2019) with the Rev. Ricky Price, officiating. Burial will follow in Duke Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Teachers Pet Rescue in Coudersport.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 8, 2019