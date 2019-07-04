Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond W. Kailbourn. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Grace United Church 289 North Main Street Wellsville , NY View Map Send Flowers Funeral 11:00 AM Grace United Church Send Flowers Obituary

WELLSVILLE - Raymond W. Kailbourn, 96, died Tuesday (July 2, 2019) in Wellsville.



He was born July 1, 1923, in Huntley, Pa., the son of the late Daniel and Blanche (Logue) Kailbourn.



On Oct. 21, 1978, in Alexandria, Va., he was wed to Colleen Stevens, who predeceased him March 29, 2018.



Raymond is survived by a daughter, Linda (John) Cook of Wellsville; three sons, Thomas (Roxane) Kailbourn of Wellsville, Mark (Dee) Kailbourn of Pineville, Mo. and Brent Kailbourn of Portland, Ore.; a stepson, Paul (Karen) Stevens of Arkport; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased, in addition to his parents and his wife, Colleen, by three sisters, Vivian Ostos, Grace Buettner and Katherine Rose; and four brothers, Carl Kailbourne, Erland Kailbourne, Donald Kailbourne and Lloyd Kailbourne.



Raymond had many close friends and was especially grateful for the friendship and kindnesses of Lois and Joe Spinelli.



Raymond lived most of his life in the Wellsville area.



After graduating from Wellsville High School, he worked at the Curtiss-Wright Aircraft plant in Buffalo in the early 1940s.



During



Following the war, he was a building contractor by trade, constructing and remodeling scores of houses in the Wellsville area and in Boise, Idaho, for almost 50 years. Late in his career, he and his son-in-law John Cook were partners in K & C Builders for a decade.



After retiring from contracting, he worked to make affordable housing available to citizens of Allegany County, both as an employee of Andover Historic Preservation and as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.



Throughout his life, he loved reading, fishing, camping, painting, wood carving, traveling and spending time with his children, family and friends.



Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (July 5, 2019) at the Grace United Church, 289 North Main Street, Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at 11 a.m. in the church with his son, Rev. Mark Kailbourn presiding. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Raymond W. Kailbourn may be made to the David A. Howe Public Library, The Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired or to the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County.



To leave online condolences, please visit WELLSVILLE - Raymond W. Kailbourn, 96, died Tuesday (July 2, 2019) in Wellsville.He was born July 1, 1923, in Huntley, Pa., the son of the late Daniel and Blanche (Logue) Kailbourn.On Oct. 21, 1978, in Alexandria, Va., he was wed to Colleen Stevens, who predeceased him March 29, 2018.Raymond is survived by a daughter, Linda (John) Cook of Wellsville; three sons, Thomas (Roxane) Kailbourn of Wellsville, Mark (Dee) Kailbourn of Pineville, Mo. and Brent Kailbourn of Portland, Ore.; a stepson, Paul (Karen) Stevens of Arkport; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.He was predeceased, in addition to his parents and his wife, Colleen, by three sisters, Vivian Ostos, Grace Buettner and Katherine Rose; and four brothers, Carl Kailbourne, Erland Kailbourne, Donald Kailbourne and Lloyd Kailbourne.Raymond had many close friends and was especially grateful for the friendship and kindnesses of Lois and Joe Spinelli.Raymond lived most of his life in the Wellsville area.After graduating from Wellsville High School, he worked at the Curtiss-Wright Aircraft plant in Buffalo in the early 1940s.During World War II , he served for 40 months in the U.S. Army Air Forces, ultimately servicing engines for fighter planes at Base Air Depot 2, at Warton, England.Following the war, he was a building contractor by trade, constructing and remodeling scores of houses in the Wellsville area and in Boise, Idaho, for almost 50 years. Late in his career, he and his son-in-law John Cook were partners in K & C Builders for a decade.After retiring from contracting, he worked to make affordable housing available to citizens of Allegany County, both as an employee of Andover Historic Preservation and as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.Throughout his life, he loved reading, fishing, camping, painting, wood carving, traveling and spending time with his children, family and friends.Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (July 5, 2019) at the Grace United Church, 289 North Main Street, Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at 11 a.m. in the church with his son, Rev. Mark Kailbourn presiding. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.Donations in memory of Raymond W. Kailbourn may be made to the David A. Howe Public Library, The Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired or to the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County.To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close