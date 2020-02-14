|
|
OLEAN - Regina Caster Ackerson, 63, formerly of Cuba, passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Olean, after a lengthy illness.
Born on Nov. 25, 1956, Waterloo, she was a daughter of Robert and Joyce Perry Caster. In July of 1977, in Summerfield, Fla., she married Francis R. Edwards, who predeceased her in 1985.
Regina was a graduate of the former Cuba Central School, Class of 1975.
She had worked at Acme Electric Corp. of Cuba; Cuba Cheese; and last was a truck driver for several companies, with her last being TRL Trucking, retiring in 2009.
She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her mother, Joyce Caster Becker of Cuba; her children, Francis R. "Fran" (Paula) Edwards of Cuba, Billie Jo (Andrew) Vincent of Middlebury, Conn. and Jamie Ann (Lance) Studley of Portville; six grandchildren, Rhonda, Conner, Shawnna, Dawson, Dominic and Cameron; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett; and a great-grandson, Knox; a brother, Richard "Jasper" (Linda) Caster of Cuba; two sisters, Marilyn Clayson of Olean and Barbara (Paul) Mikush of Southbury, Conn.; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father in 1985; a sister, Rhonda Lee Caster, who died in infancy on Nov. 26, 1967; a brother, Gordon "Jake" Caster in 1993; and a niece, Kimberly Ann Caster on Oct. 1, 2012.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time Celebration of Life services will be held. The Rev. Lynn Sullivan, will officiate.
Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent to rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 14, 2020