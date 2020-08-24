OLEAN - Regina Hill, 89, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean.
Born Aug. 22, 1931, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Thomas and Helen Butkowska Schindler. She was formerly married to George "Bunny" Hill, who predeceased her Oct. 7, 1999.
Regina was raised in Buffalo, and after her marriage in 1948 to her husband, she moved to Olean from Warsaw.
She worked for the former Acme Electric Co., in Allegany, for a number of years. She then resided in Franklinville, where since 1966, she had owned and operated a beauty salon for many years. In 1990, she moved back to Olean.
She was dedicated to service with the Franklinville VFW Auxiliary No. 9487, and served as its former president. She was also a past president of the Cattaraugus-Allegany County VFW; and the District VFW Auxiliary; as well as a life member of the Franklinville Fire Department Auxiliary.
Regina belonged to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, in Olean, and she enjoyed playing bingo, baking and crocheting.
Surviving are two children, Martha Hill of Olean and Karen Babcock of Rocky Mount, Va.; four step-children, William (Ute) Atwater of Franklinville, Vickie (Al) Raymond of Syracuse, Arnold "Jake" Atwater of Oregon and Caroline Martin of Naples, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Schindler and Helen Schindler Hosmer; a son, John Hill on June 21, 2008; a daughter, Darlene Fusiara on July 3, 2015; a close companion, Ernest Atwater; and her siblings, Thomas, Frank, Richard, Stanley, Mary, Eleanor and Audrey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held, beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) in the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in Mount Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.