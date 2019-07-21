Home

ALBUQUERQUE - Rena Hitchcock, 90, a loving mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2018.

Rena received a bachelor's degree from Mansfield State Teachers College, and taught elementary school, for 35 years. Prior to retirement, she began a second career, as a Walmart greeter. She retired from Walmart, at 80 years of age.

Rena enjoyed crossword puzzles; "surfing the web;" traveling; playing bridge; gin rummy; pinochle; dominoes; and tending her roses. She loved cooking for her family get-togethers and was a wonderful cook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and enjoying the "foolishness." Rena was a source for prayers, wisdom, acceptance and a good laugh to all who knew and loved her. Her faith brought her great comfort and she exemplified it by the way she lived her life. Rena's bright outlook on life and joy of learning was an inspiration to all.

Rena is survived by and is missed by her children, Denis of Albuquerque, Jan of Fort Worth, Texas, Lynn (Ken) of Albuquerque, Dale (Regina) of Albuquerque, Boyd (Sue) of Pueblo.

She was preceded in death by a son, Karl John; parents, George L. and Cora Carlson; brother, Elton Carlson and sister, Roxie Carlson. Additionally, she will be forever loved by her sisters; brothers; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and dear friends.

A memorial and committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 205 Arnold Ave, Port Allegany, Pa. Reception immediately after the service in the education building. Rena will be laid to rest in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette, Pa.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019
