OLEAN – Rene A. Arroyo, of 401 Alder St., passed away Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Michael Sainz, pastor of Lionfire International, will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019