Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Arroyo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene A. Arroyo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rene A. Arroyo Obituary
OLEAN – Rene A. Arroyo, of 401 Alder St., passed away Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital, following an illness.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Michael Sainz, pastor of Lionfire International, will officiate.

A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now