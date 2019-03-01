CUBA - Reta A. Derx, of 86 S. Shore Road, passed away Feb. 17, 2019, shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital.
Friends will be received at times to be announced in the full obituary on Monday (March 4, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
A complete obituary will be published in the Saturday Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019