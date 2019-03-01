Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reta Ann (Nicklas) Derx. View Sign

CUBA - Reta Ann Nicklas Derx was born Feb. 16, 1936, in Olean, the daughter of Paul J. and Ruth Ann Sackinger Nicklas. She was welcomed in heaven, on Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019). Reta passed suddenly with a heart attack.



Though heart wrenching for all of those who loved her, we know God answered her prayers to bring her home quickly. To reflect on her life with us, brings memories of joy, encircled with the love, laughter, and smiles that she shared so freely with all of her family and friends.



Reta was a woman of deep faith, who's greatest gift to all who knew her was an unbreakable, unceasing faith that enables us to withstand any trials in life. Her faith journey began early in life, guided by her mother Ruth, whom Reta lost when she was just 18 years old. She found tremendous strength and peace through the reading of the Serenity Prayer and the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi. They were her guiding principles for life. Daily bible readings also brought her peace and joy. She has been described as "one of the kindest people" whose love for others shown in the twinkle in her eyes.



Reta was a full-time wife and mother for decades. She dedicated her life to supporting and loving her family, to enable them to grow and succeed, in all aspects of life.



A lifetime member of St. Bonaventure's Church, Reta also worked as a librarian aide, at St. Bonaventure Parochial School, for three years in the 1970s. At the age of 50, Reta went to work with her husband Donald, to manage the accounting office at Henry H. Hill Inc., their family business.



Despite those incredibly busy days at work, Reta never hesitated to help her family, and everyone she came in contact with, through her work. Her career at Henry H. Hill spanned over 30 years, as she just recently stopped going to "the shop" every day, due to limited mobility.



Reta's life will be honored in loving memory, by her husband of 64 years, Donald; and their children, Diane (Eric) Derx Finch, Thomas (Cathy) Derx, Carol (Bill) Derx Walker and Mary Derx-Robinson. She was also blessed with beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who honor her memory and the joy she brought them, through her ability to love so very deeply, Sean Finch, Jared (fiancée Kaela) Finch, Elizabeth (Dan) Derx Hager, Matthew (Noelle) Derx, Michelle (James) Walker Damiecki, Heather (Josh) Walker Strait, Justin (Olivia) Walker, Heather Anne George, Derrick Robinson and Nicklas Robinson. Reta has 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (Thomas) Nicklas Petro; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased, and is enjoying great chats in heaven, with her granddaughter, Kristy Danielle Walker; and a great-grandchild angel.



Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (March 4, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at St. Bonaventure Parish, in Allegany. The Rev. James Vacco, pastor, will celebrate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



