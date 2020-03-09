|
ALLEGANY - Reva M. DeArmitt, 94, of 2207 St. Christopher Dr., passed away Friday (March 6, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Reva was born July 24, 1925, in Salamanca, and was a daughter of Giovanni and Mary Louise Marinari Agnelli. On May 22, 1946, at St. Patrick's Church in Salamanca, she married her husband of 23 years, Edward, D. DeArmitt, who predeceased her on March 2, 1970.
Reva was a 1943 graduate of Salamanca High School.
She worked at a number of jobs, including Clark Brothers, as a key punch clerk. Reva then started working at Allegany Central School, as a bus driver, in 1954, where she worked for 37 years retiring on Sept. 28, 1991.
In addition to driving bus, she also worked at St. Frances Hospital, in Central Supply, for many years. Reva started her own advertising business called C & R, which specialized in restaurant placemat ads, for which she was well known.
Reva was a member of the St. Bonaventure Church. She served on the Altar & Rosary Society and volunteered extensively, even receiving "The Francis Medal," in grateful appreciation for her contributions. Reva was also a member of the Allegany American Legion Auxiliary. She served as chairperson for the Miracle Mile Walk for six years. Reva was fondly known as "Ma DeArmitt" by many people.
Reva is survived by two children, Cookie L. (Philippe) Yates of Allegany and John W. (Mary) DeArmitt of Wilmington, N.C.; four grandchildren, Edward M. (Jennifer) Baldwin of Allegany and their daughters, Madison and Isabella, Gina (Scott) Behnen of Versailles, Ky. and their children, Lucas and Gabriella, and John A. DeArmitt and Angela DeArmitt, both of Wilmington; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, including Mary Ann Metka of Salamanca; and close friends, Steven and Fawn Tang and their son Jeff Tang.
Along with her loving husband, Reva was predeceased by her parents; and five siblings, Josephine Metka, Francis Bess, Carl Agnelli, Albert Agnelli and Peter Agnelli.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Parish. The Rev. David E. Tourville will celebrate. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Parish, 95 E. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2020