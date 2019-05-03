LITTLE VALLEY - Rhonda Reed Baker-Skeels, 58, passed away April 23, 2019, at her home in Little Valley.



She was born in Salamanca, on Oct. 30, 1960, daughter of the late Daniel and Irene Phillips Reed. She married Bradley Skeels, who predeceased her in 2001.



Mrs. Skeels previously worked at Burger King, in Ellicottville, and enjoyed going fishing.



Mrs. Skeels is survived by her daughter, Cherri Lee Baker of Pensacola, Fla.; a sister, Robin (John) Prebis of Salamanca; a niece, Michelle Miller of Salamanca; three great-nephews; a great-niece; and her special caregivers, Pat (Ron) Stoll and Vicky (Robert) Bedell, both of Little Valley.



Besides her husband, she is predeceased by a brother, Robert Richard Reed; and a nephew, Kevin James Prebis.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) from the Little Valley United Methodist Church.



Memorials may be made to any cancer related charity.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.