Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Richard C. McIntyre


1950 - 2020
Richard C. McIntyre Obituary
LITTLE GENESEE - Richard C. McIntyre, of Little Genesee, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 21, 1950, in Borger, Texas, he was the son of the late William and Shirley Cochran McIntyre. On May 6, 1972, at St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean, he married Ann Glover, who survives.

Richard was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1969. He retired as chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1969 to 1993. During his military career, he was the recipient of numerous of medals, ribbons and commendations.

After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and hunting. He truly loved spending time outdoors and riding his four-wheeler around his property.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Jay) Osier of Florida and Deborah (Master Gunnery Sgt., Michael Young) Young of Mississippi; five grandchildren, Shawn Young Sr., Airman Jacob Young, Bryce Young, Staff Sgt. Chad (Samantha) Osier and Sr. Airman Katelyn Osier; one brother, William (Ann) McIntyre of Fredonia; two sisters, Sue (Glen) Econopoly of Washington, N.C. and Emily (Rod) Harris of Eldred, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by an infant sister, Jeannie McIntyre.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) and again from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the American Legion of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
