Home

POWERED BY

Services
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bremen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Bremen II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Bremen II Obituary
MACHIAS - Richard D. Breman II, of Rt. 242, died Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.

Born Dec. 7, 1954, in Gowanda, he was the son of Richard and Lorraine Hauber Breman. In 1977, in Cuba, he married Debra Hill.

Richard attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville and served in the U.S. Army, honorably discharged after an injury.

He was a heavy equipment operator for CGI Concrete Grooving International in Springville. He also was a mechanic and truck driver.

Mr. Breman loved spending time with his grandchildren, puttering outside and watching wrestling.

Surviving are two daughters, Lorraine (Chris) Whiting of Franklinville and Audrey (Roy) Jones of Machias; seven grandchildren, Johnathen Wilcox, Anthony, Samual (Heather), Sonya Belscher, Shawn, Patrician and Kenneth Jenkins; one great-grandson, Brier; two brothers, Michael Breman of Ischua and David (Tina) Breman of Salamanca; and a sister, Renee (Norman) Tingue of Franklinville.

He was predeceased by a sister, Debra Breman; and a nephew, Michael Breman.

As per his wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Memorials may be made to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo.

Online condolences can be made to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now