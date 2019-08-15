|
MACHIAS - Richard D. Breman II, of Rt. 242, died Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 7, 1954, in Gowanda, he was the son of Richard and Lorraine Hauber Breman. In 1977, in Cuba, he married Debra Hill.
Richard attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville and served in the U.S. Army, honorably discharged after an injury.
He was a heavy equipment operator for CGI Concrete Grooving International in Springville. He also was a mechanic and truck driver.
Mr. Breman loved spending time with his grandchildren, puttering outside and watching wrestling.
Surviving are two daughters, Lorraine (Chris) Whiting of Franklinville and Audrey (Roy) Jones of Machias; seven grandchildren, Johnathen Wilcox, Anthony, Samual (Heather), Sonya Belscher, Shawn, Patrician and Kenneth Jenkins; one great-grandson, Brier; two brothers, Michael Breman of Ischua and David (Tina) Breman of Salamanca; and a sister, Renee (Norman) Tingue of Franklinville.
He was predeceased by a sister, Debra Breman; and a nephew, Michael Breman.
As per his wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials may be made to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo.
Online condolences can be made to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 15, 2019