GREAT VALLEY - Mr. Richard D. Farnham, 61, of Great Valley, died unexpectedly, at his home, Saturday (March 7, 2020).
Born June 10, 1958, in Gowanda, he was the son of Clarence and Georgeann Dawson Farnham.
Mr. Farnham was employed as a diesel mechanic, with Foster Trucking, for over 20 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren; the outdoors; fishing with his sons and grandchildren; traveling; gold panning; working on cars; and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving are six daughters, Sunny (Justin) Farnham of South Dayton, Cheri Jacobs of Redmond, Wash., Micki Farnham of Salamanca, Summer Farnham of Cattaraugus, Ericka Farnham of Conewango Valley and Lyla Farnham of South Carolina; seven sons, Richard (Brittany Chapman) Farnham Jr. of Randolph, Joshua Donor of South Dayton, Justin Farnham of Salamanca, Todd and Darren Kuhanek, both of Salamanca, Mark Farnham of Conewango Valley and Clarence (Katie) Farnham of Pensacola, Fla.; 22 grandchildren; four sisters, Gerianne Bynum and Teresa Farnham, both of Stockton; Tammie Brown of Little Valley and Dannielle (Dave) Fallin; two brothers, Peter (Blanche) Farnham of Salamanca and Christopher (Penny) Farnham of Fredericksburg, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020