Service Information

Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar , NY 14715
(585)-928-2840

Calling hours

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

St. Mary's Church
111 Wellsville St.
Bolivar , NY

Mass of Christian Burial

11:00 AM

St. Mary's Church
111 Wellsville St.
Bolivar , NY

Obituary

FRIENDSHIP - Richard D. Wilhelm, of 6943 Howard Road, passed away Dec. 28, 2018, in the Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla. following a brief illness.



Born July 31, 1941, in Buffalo, he was the son of Otto and Emma Keise Wilhelm.



Dick married the love of his life, JoAnn Sanford, on Aug. 24, 1963, in Williamsville. Mrs. Wilhelm survives.



Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969.



Dick lived in Snyder for 37 years. He was a graduate of Amherst High School and Erie Co. Technical College.



Dick served a tool die apprenticeship at Primas Tool and Die in Buffalo. Later, he worked at GM Delphi in Lockport as a tool and die maker. He was later promoted to the supervisor of the tool room, retiring as senior model shop supervisor in 2002.



Following his retirement, he moved to Friendship, where he enjoyed many activities with his family and friends.



He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Bolivar. He enjoyed caring for his house and property and was active in the pheasant program in Allegany Co. and Buffalo. Dick was an avid and proficient sportsman in target shooting and pheasant hunting. He was the type of person you immediately liked upon meeting him. He will be greatly missed. He enjoyed his many German shorthaired pointer dogs over his lifetime, with special note to Drummer and his present dog, Mocha.



Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years are one daughter, Debbie Wilhelm of New York City and two grandchildren, Grace and Wilhelm Morrison of Buffalo.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Janine; a brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Arlene Wilhelm and a sister, Lillian Wilhelm Wouk.



Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 22, 2019) at St. Mary's Church, 111 Wellsville St., Bolivar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Father James Hartwell, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Bolivar.



