Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
(716) 933-8759
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
Richard E. Duffney


1938 - 2019
Richard E. Duffney Obituary
LITTLE GENESEE - Richard E. Duffney, a longtime Portville resident, was reunited with his beloved wife Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019), after passing away at Olean General Hospital.

Born April 8, 1938, in Oneida, he was the son of Walter and Etta Graves Duffney Sr. On May 18, 1963, at Sacred Heart Church in Portville, he married the love of his life, Luanna Vosick, who predeceased him.

Richard worked as a laborer for many years before going to work at Besecker & Coss, where he worked for over 21 years. After retirement, Richard worked in the maintenance department for the former St. Joseph's Manor.

Richard loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed bird watching and was an avid Nascar fan.

Surviving are two children, Scott (Diane) Duffney of Little Genesee and Shelly (Michael) O'Neil of The Woodlands, Texas; four grandchildren, Matthew Duffney, Samantha Torrey, Kevin and Ian O'Neil; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Walter Duffney Jr. of Rome; and one sister, Patty Osborn of Arkansas.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by one sister, Janet Crowley.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville, at which time funeral services will begin. Chaplain Terry Bush will officiate. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Bolivar Fire Department, 460 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
