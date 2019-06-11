ALEXANDER - Richard E. Hakes, 82, of Alexander, passed away Sunday (June 9, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Ellicottville, on Dec. 31, 1936, to the late William and Eva Graves Hakes.
Mr. Hakes was a United States Army veteran.
He retired from Attica Correctional Facility, in 1994, where he was a correction officer for 30 years.
He was a man of many hobbies, including cutting fire wood; making maple syrup; and beekeeping, throughout his life. He took a lot of pride in transporting the Amish.
He is survived by his sons, William (Barbara) Hakes of Batavia and Thomas (Bobbi) Hakes of Attica; siblings, Betty Hackett and Roger Hakes; grandchildren, Joshua (Rachael) Hakes of Silver Springs, Justin (Brittany Stewart) Hakes of Attica, Grant (Amanda) Voges of Farmington and Timothy Voges of Ft. Stewart, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Addie, Kolton, Gavin and Katrina.
In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his wife, Mildred I. Hakes.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday (June 13, 2019) at Marley Funeral Home LLC., 135 Main St., Attica. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Friday (June 14, 2019) at the funeral home. Richard will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, in Attica.
For more information please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence visit marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 11, 2019