SALAMANCA - Richard E. Hawkins, 86, of Salamanca, passed away Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at Salamanca Nursing and Rehab.
He was born on March 8, 1933, in Maples, son of the late Willis and Edna Ford Hawkins.
Mr. Hawkins was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War.
Mr. Hawkins was employed as a tool and die machinist, at Signore's in Ellicottville, until his retirement.
Richard was an expert craftsman. He enjoyed working with many materials, especially wood; would build model airplanes; and enjoyed model trains. He was also a member of STARS and the Little Valley VFW.
Mr. Hawkins is survived by a son, Brian (Diane) Hawkins of Salamanca; a daughter, Brenda (Edward) Reiller of Olean; five grandchildren, Jennifer Bishop, Jamie Hawkins-Darts, Jonathan Hawkins, Nicholas Reiller and Anna Reiller; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his first wife, the former Marjorie West; and his second wife, the former Lorraine Wright.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services with military honors will be held immediately following, at 11 a.m., from the funeral home.
Burial will be in East Otto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little Valley VFW.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 16, 2019