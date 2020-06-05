Richard E. Heiser
ALLEGANY - Richard E. Heiser passed away Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at Olean General Hospital from natural causes, with no diagnosis of COVID-19.

Born May 19, 1938, in Buffalo, he was the son of Edward G. and Alvina H. Christ Heiser.

Richard was a 1956 graduate of Olean High School and attended St. Lawrence University in Canton until 1958. He then furthered his education at the University of Colorado until 1959.

Richard served with the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964 during the Vietnam War, and served with the Reserves until 1966.

He held a civil service position for the Department of the Army in Herlong, Calif., until 1991. Locally, he had been employed by the Cattaraugus County Mental Health Association and principally helped coordinate its various programs.

He was a proud veteran and was a member of the Olean American Legion Post 530.

Richard was a physically active man and was a member of the Pfeiffer Nature Center, where he especially enjoyed hiking. He also enjoyed stamp collecting and was a member of the American Philatelic Society.

He is survived by a longtime companion of many years, Edith Walker of Shinglehouse, Pa.; and several cousins.

He was predeceased by a sister, Alma J. Pearson.

At. Richard's request, there will be no visitation or burial service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
