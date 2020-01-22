|
WELLSVILLE - Richard E. "Luke" Keib, 86, of 97 Williams Ave., passed away Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at home.
He was born July 25, 1933, in Wellsville, the son of the late John Edward and Frances Gavitt Keib. On Feb. 8, 1986, in Belfast, he married Nancy L. Williams, who survives.
Luke was raised in Wellsville, and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Army, from 1953 to 1955. He also served with the Army Reserves from 1955 until 1961.
He was employed by Dresser-Rand Corporation, from 1957 until his retirement, in 1994.
He was a 60-year life member of the Morrison Hayes Post 702 American Legion. He was a noted baseball player in his youth and played fast pitch softball for the Legion in the 1960s and 70s. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching the New York Yankees and playing golf.
Surviving in addition to his wife Nancy, is a son, Daniel (Sharon) Keib of Wellsville; a daughter, Kandra (Kevin) Garwood of Placerville, Calif.; three stepchildren, Greg Hunt of Gray Court, S.C., Terri (Bill) Richardson of Livonia and Keith Hunt of Rochester; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a son, Joseph Keib on Oct. 30, 2015; and a brother, James Keib.
A private graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery is being planned for a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House or the David A. Howe Public Library.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020