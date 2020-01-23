Home

Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Richard E. Nichols


1956 - 2020
Richard E. Nichols Obituary
ELLERY - Richard E. Nichols, 63, of the Town of Ellery, passed away Monday (Jan. 20, 2020).

He was born Dec. 18, 1956, in Gowanda, son of the late Elwood and Agnes Fisher Nichols.

He was a lifelong farmer who loved his animals as well as auctions. Mr. Nichols owned the Sherman Auction Barn.

He is survived by two daughters, Tonya (Crey Smith) Nichols of Cattaraugus and Laura (Ben) Wick of Salamanca; two brothers, Terry Nichols of Little Valley and Robert Waite of Belleview, Fla.; as well as a sister, Cinday (Leon) Layton of Olean; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jason Fisher, Jocelyn Aiken and Chloie Smith, all of Cattaraugus.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a grandson, Dominic Nichols.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
