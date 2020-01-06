|
FRANKLINVILLE - Richard F. Frazier, of Route 242 E., died Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born July 15, 1933, in Caneadea, he was the son of Edwin and Laura Smith Frazier. On Dec. 6, 1982, in Franklinville, he married Dawn Halbert, who died March 31, 2016.
Mr. Frazier attended Ellicottville High School, and was employed for 30 years at the Ford Stamping Plant, in Hamburg. He also worked for 12 years in the maintenance department, at Holimont Ski Area, in Ellicottville.
He enjoyed his dog, working on machinery and watching traffic go by from his front porch.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda (Mark) Osterhout of Fillmore, Jodie Frazier of Olean and Jackie Linderman of West Valley; five sons, Robert Frazier of Missouri, Richard Frazier Jr. of Fillmore, James Frazier and Jeff (Shirley) Frazier, both of Franklinville, and Jay (Beverly) Frazier of Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Baker of Salamanca; two brothers, Clifford (Lucille) Frazier of Yorkshire and Roy (Martha) Frazier of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, Randy Washburn and Joseph Frazier.
Friends may gather with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. A prayer service will follow at 6 p.m. A private burial will take place Wednesday, in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 6, 2020