CUBA - Richard F. Lesinski Sr., of 1111 Abbotts Road, passed away Thursday (April 11, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
|
Richard was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Buffalo, and was a son of Joseph and Mary Ann Lesinski. He married his loving wife, Dorothy, who predeceased him July 18, 2003.
Richard worked for Westinghouse in Cheektowaga.
Richard is survived by a son, Richard F. Lesinski of Cuba; three grandchildren, Matt Schitt, Cassandra Lesinski and Tammy (Scott) Schultz; and many great-grandchildren.
Along with his loving wife, Richard was predeceased by a son, Mark R. Lesinski in 2012; and five siblings.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday (April 18, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy., Cuba, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Clara E. Wilder, pastor of the River's Edge Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery in Bath.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2019