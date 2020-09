DALTON - Richard G. Hollis, of Old State Road, died Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) in Noyes Memorial Hospital, Dansville.He was born in 1953, in Rochester, a son of the late Edgar and Lucille Underwood Hollis. He married Kathleen Suda, who survives.Rick graduated from Edison Technical High School. He was employed as a model maker at Eastman Kodak Research Laboratorie; as an HEO for the town of Granger Highway Department; and served as Allegany County commissioner of elections, until his retirement.He served the community in several organizations, a volunteer fire fighter and safety officer in the Short Tract Volunteer Fire Company; a trained certified first responder with the William P. Brooks Hose Co. Rescue Squad; an elected town of Granger councilman, and later town supervisor; a member of the Allegany County Planning Board, holding the positions of vice chairman and chairman; a member of the Allegany County Republican Committee; and an elected New York State Republican committeeman.In 2013, he became a brother of the Macedonia Lodge No. 258 of Free and Accepted Masons, and was a 17-year member of the Sons of the American Legion Charles Harbel Post No. 892.He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and golfing. He was a firm supporter of our second amendment, being a life member of the NRA and Shooter's Committee on Political Education.Surviving in addition to his wife, are his siblings, Marilyn (Henry) Andrews and James (Elaine) Hollis Sr.; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Gregory) Lindamer and Rita Suda; his nephews, Michael and Peter Andrews and Matthew and John Lindamer; a great-nephew, Harlow; a niece, Suzanne Andrews; and many cousins.At Rick's request there will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held at Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.Memorials if desired, to William P. Brooks Hose Co. Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735 or Allegany County Cancer Services, Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 S. Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.