Richard G. Hollis
1953 - 2020
DALTON - Richard G. Hollis, of Old State Road, died Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) in Noyes Memorial Hospital, Dansville.

He was born in 1953, in Rochester, a son of the late Edgar and Lucille Underwood Hollis. He married Kathleen Suda, who survives.

Rick graduated from Edison Technical High School. He was employed as a model maker at Eastman Kodak Research Laboratorie; as an HEO for the town of Granger Highway Department; and served as Allegany County commissioner of elections, until his retirement.

He served the community in several organizations, a volunteer fire fighter and safety officer in the Short Tract Volunteer Fire Company; a trained certified first responder with the William P. Brooks Hose Co. Rescue Squad; an elected town of Granger councilman, and later town supervisor; a member of the Allegany County Planning Board, holding the positions of vice chairman and chairman; a member of the Allegany County Republican Committee; and an elected New York State Republican committeeman.

In 2013, he became a brother of the Macedonia Lodge No. 258 of Free and Accepted Masons, and was a 17-year member of the Sons of the American Legion Charles Harbel Post No. 892.

He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and golfing. He was a firm supporter of our second amendment, being a life member of the NRA and Shooter's Committee on Political Education.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are his siblings, Marilyn (Henry) Andrews and James (Elaine) Hollis Sr.; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Gregory) Lindamer and Rita Suda; his nephews, Michael and Peter Andrews and Matthew and John Lindamer; a great-nephew, Harlow; a niece, Suzanne Andrews; and many cousins.

At Rick's request there will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held at Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.

Memorials if desired, to William P. Brooks Hose Co. Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735 or Allegany County Cancer Services, Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 S. Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
August 31, 2020
You are loved Rick..and you will be missed. may GOD Bless!
Rodney and Kathy
