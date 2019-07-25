Services Seymour Funeral Home Inc 4 Cedar St Potsdam , NY 13676 (315) 265-4240 Visitation 10:00 AM Potsdam United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM Potsdam United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Richard Hutchinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard G. Hutchinson Ph.D

1927 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email HANNAWA FALLS - Dr. Richard G. Hutchinson, 92, passed away Sunday morning (July 21, 2019) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, after a brief illness.



Richard was born May 7, 1927, in Malone, the son of the late George and Elisabeth Smith Hutchinson, and grew up in North Lawrence.



He graduated from Olean High School and achieved his Bachelor of Science from Mansfield State University in Pennsylvania. He later attended Vanderbilt University, where he achieved his Master of Arts in history and was awarded his Doctor of Education at Penn State University, with scholarships at Santa Clara and San Jose Universities in California and the University of Buffalo.



He was also one of 25 U.S. teachers to be awarded by the U.S. Department of Education for a semester of study in India, where he learned Indian customs, villages and was able to interview Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In addition, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, having served on the aircraft carrier USS Princeton.



Dr. Hutchinson enjoyed a long career in education. In his early years of education, he taught history and English for three years in Oakfield and 17 years in Springville. He also served as the faculty president in Springville and was instrumental in originating NYSUT in that school. He founded a Springville High School American history honors program that included a field trip to Williamsburg, Va., plus Civil War battlefields at Antietam and Gettysburg.



In 1971, he was named director of Region VI Teacher Education Center, in West Virginia, which allowed him to coordinate service programs for public schools in three counties plus three colleges: Wheeling, Bethany and West Liberty State.



In 1974, Dr. Hutchinson started at SUNY Potsdam as the director of student teaching and certification and later added 10 years of duty as the director of the North Country School Study Council, covering St. Lawrence, Franklin, Jefferson and Lewis counties, plus three more in Canada. He founded the SUNY Potsdam student teaching program in England in 1983 and eventually received a citation from the Lord Mayor of Lincoln, England, as an honorary resident of that city.



Richard had a great love for drama and musical theater as he founded the Community Musical and Springville Players in Springville. In those capacities he directed, produced and often acted in 12 Broadway musicals which included The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Carousel and Camelot, to name few, plus over 20 dramas and comedies. He loved playing villains such as the Captain in Mr. Roberts. While in West Virginia, he also played major guest roles at West Liberty State in Man of La Mancha and Hedda Gabler.



He was also an active member of the choir in Methodist and Presbyterian Churches in all of his various locations, ranging from North Lawrence to Allegany, Olean, Oakfield and Springville, then to South Carolina and finally to Potsdam. In Potsdam, he was also an officer at varying times in both the First Presbyterian Church as an elder and member of session and at the Potsdam United Methodist Church as chairman of the Church Council. In addition, he served on the board of the Potsdam Town and Country Club.



On April 12, 1952, he married Joyce Seaburg of Oakfield. They were blessed with three children and many joyful years in Oakfield, Springville and Potsdam before she predeceased him Aug. 8, 2003. She was a much beloved teacher assistant in the SUNY Potsdam Campus School.



He married Sharon Conley Pierce, a former executive secretary at Ford Motor Company in Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 1, 2005, in Bluffton, S.C. She is a noted choreographer and dancer in Louisville and former contestant for Miss Kentucky. They lived in Bluffton before moving to Potsdam and eventually to Hannawa Falls.



They enjoyed their honeymoon trip to Venice and Rome, plus numerous trips to Williamsburg and Charlottesville, Va., and many Civil War battlefields. He was a long-time member of the Adirondack Council, Civil War Trust, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Audobon Society, SPCA, The Humane Society of the United States, Defenders of Wildlife and the historical societies of both St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties. He was also a 28-year member and past secretary of the Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074.



Richard loved his life, the people in it, his family and especially, as he puts it, his two wives who had to put up with him.



Of earthly honors, he was particularly proud of an award given to him in 2007 by his alma mater in Mansfield, Pa. It was the "Distinguished Educator Award," given to only one alumnus per year and it included a permanent entrance into Mansfield's "Society of Honors."



Dr. Hutchinson is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Debra Baker of Colden, Lee Hutchinson of Scotia and Bonnie Lehmann of Wellington, Fla.; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and his former son- and daughters-in-law, James Baker of Hamburg, Bethanne Hutchinson of Scotia and John Lehmann of West Palm Beach, Fla.



Friends are invited to join his family at a service of celebration and remembrance at 11 a.m. Sept. 7, 2019, at the Potsdam United Methodist Church, with Pastor Eilene Susan Wenner officiating. His family will greet guests prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.



Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.



Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 25, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries