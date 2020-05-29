FRIENDSHIP - Richard H. "Dick" Kozlowski, 85, of 3552 Davidson Road, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday (May 27, 2020) following a lengthy illness.
Born Sept. 26, 1934, in Cheektowaga, he was the son of Louis and Agatha Kozlowski. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith V. Gibson Kozlowski, whom he married Sept. 28, 1963.
Dick grew up in Sloan. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force during the Korean War conflict and is a disabled Korean veteran.
Upon discharge from the U.S. military, he was employed at Westinghouse Electric Company for 20 years and then joined the NYS Corrections Service, where he then retired after 15 years of employment.
Dick was a former member of the Crittenden Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief for 10 years. He also served on local town councils in the towns of Alden and Wirt, as well as county EMS services.
Dick and Judy moved from Crittenden to Friendship in 1997, where they built and operated the Country Folks Restaurant and Antiques, which they truly loved and enjoyed.
He loved being a small farm owner and operator, and had a true love for the outdoors and gardening. He was a wonderful craftsman, carpenter and hobbyist, and he and his wife spent countless hours together.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two sons, Richard P. Kozlowski of Fredonia and Robert E. (Darcie) Kozlowski of Attica; two daughters, Rebecca L. (Thomas) Kedzierski Jr. of Darien and Rachel A. (Thomas) Krisher of Friendship; five grandchildren, Meagan, Christopher, Mikayla, Victoria and Thomas; three great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Rosemary and Callahan; and a sister, Betty Czworka of Sloan.
There will be no visitations. A celebration of rememberance will be held Sept. 26, 2020.
Memorials may be made to either the Friendship United Methodist Church or Hospice Care of Wellsville.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 29, 2020.