DALTON - Richard J. Brant, of 1692 Main St., died Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) in Highland Hospital, Rochester.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in the Anastassia, 6440 Pike St., Portageville. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Dalton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Nunda Fire Department, 4 S. State St., Nunda, NY 14517.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 15, 2019