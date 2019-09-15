Home

Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anastassia
6440 Pike St
Portageville, NY
Richard J. Brant


1947 - 2019
Richard J. Brant Obituary
DALTON - Richard J. Brant, of 1692 Main St., died Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) in Highland Hospital, Rochester.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in the Anastassia, 6440 Pike St., Portageville. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Dalton.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Nunda Fire Department, 4 S. State St., Nunda, NY 14517.

Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
