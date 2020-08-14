BOLIVAR - Richard James "Dick" Baldwin, 58, a lifelong resident of Bolivar, passed away as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) in Lock Haven, Pa.
Born Sunday, April 8, 1962, in Cuba, he was a son of James L. and A. Fay Bates Baldwin.
Dick attended Little Genesee Christian Academy and Bolivar Central School. He later attended Midwest Trucking School in Syracuse.
Over the years, he worked for Butler Trucking and Buckler Transport as an owner-operator. Dick was currently an independent contractor working for DC Walters Trucking.
Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, snowmobiling, ATV riding, boating and living life to the fullest. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and New York Yankees fan. Dick was a hard worker and just started the next chapter in his life. He had a sweet tooth and a heart of gold. Everyone who met Dick loved him as he often became a best friend to all.
Surviving in addition to his mother, of Bolivar, are three children, Natasha (Jason Carr) Taylor of Ceres, Mandy (Brian) Nitsche of Webster and Kyle (Katie) Baldwin of Bolivar; six grandchildren; his loving companion, Jennifer Shaw and her children, Michael, Megan and Taylor; three siblings, Robert (Jan) Baldwin of Bolivar, Ricky Baldwin of Livingston, Mont. and Cindy (Terry) Evingham of Bolivar; a special uncle and aunt, Dan and Julie Baldwin of Bolivar; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved pets, Chewy, Coco and Punk.
In addition to his father, Dick was predeceased by an infant sister, Barbara Ann Baldwin; a brother, Thomas Allen Baldwin; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on a date, time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bolivar Trailblazers Snowmobile Club, P.O. Box 351, Bolivar, NY 14715.
Dick's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Dick, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.