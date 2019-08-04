|
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Richard Joseph Fote, from Olean, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (July 16th, 2019) at the age of 86.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gail (Davis) Fote; four children, daughter Calabria Foti (Bob) McChesney, sons Richard Fote and William Fote and daughter Juliet Fote (Thomas) Group; two granddaughters, Morgan McChesney and Chandler McChesney; two grandsons, Richard Fote ll and Zachary Group; four siblings, sister Gloria (Fote) Oliva; a brother, William Fote and a sister, Olga (Fote) Rosenthal.
Fote was a gifted trombonist, composer and music educator, receiving a master's degree from the Eastman School of Music. He also graduated from SUNY Fredonia and Alfred State, where, as a student, he composed the Alfred School Alma Mater.
Richard was the band director for the Portville School District. He taught trombone at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Fredonia, held the position of First Trombone in the Erie Philharmonic, performed at Eastman, Melody Fair and recorded an album of classical pieces called "Recital Music for Trombone". He was a partner in Kendor Music Publishing, contributing over 100 publications for concert and jazz bands, and was guest conductor and soloist at numerous music festivals, NYSSMA and the New York Brass Conferences. One of Richard's many compositions for concert band, Niagara Overture, is performed annually.
Fote's family is comforted by his many recordings and songs he composed to commemorate family milestones, including anniversaries, the weddings of his children and births of his grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Fote will be interred at St. Bonaventure Cemetery following a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at St. John's Catholic Church.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019