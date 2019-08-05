|
|
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Richard Joseph Fote, from Olean, N.Y., passed away July 16, 2019, at the age of 86.
Mr. Fote was a gifted trombonist, composer and music educator, receiving a master's degree from the Eastman School of Music. He also graduated from SUNY Fredonia, and Alfred State, where as a student, he composed the Alfred School alma mater.
Richard was the band director for the Portville School District. He taught trombone at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Fredonia; held the position of first trombone in the Erie Philharmonic; performed at Eastman, Melody Fair; and recorded an album of classical pieces, called "Recital Music for Trombone."
He was a partner in Kendor Music Publishing, contributing over 100 publications for concert and jazz bands, and was guest conductor and soloist at numerous music festivals; NSSMA; and the New York Brass Conferences. One of Richard's many compositions for concert band, Niagara Overture, is performed annually.
Mr. Fote's family is comforted by his many recordings, and songs he composed to commemorate family milestones, including anniversaries, the weddings of his children, and births of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gail (Davis) Fote; his children, daughter, Calabria Foti (Bob) McChesney; sons, Richard Fote and William Fote; daughter, Juliet Fote (Thomas) Group; granddaughters, Morgan McChesney and Chandler McChesney; grandsons, Richard Fote ll and Zachary Group; sister, Gloria (Fote) Oliva; brother, William Fote; and sister, Olga (Fote) Rosenthal.
He was predeceased by his parents, William Dominic Fote and Olga Coccari Fote; and oldest brother, Francis Fote.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, in Altamonte Springs. Mr. Fote will be interred at 10 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, following a Memorial Mass at St. John's Catholic Church.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 5, 2019