Richard was born in Belmont, on June 26, 1944.



He graduated from Belmont Central High School in 1962, where he was a New York State regents scholar. Richard then went on to attend St. Bonaventure University. At the end of his sophomore year, Richard entered the U.S.



Following completion of college, Richard worked for a shipping and mailing company, in Rochester, for six years. He then moved to Lancaster, Calif., where he first worked at an upscale men's clothing store for 11 years, and then served as manager and partner, in a home oxygen and medical supply business, for 18 years, at which time his partner bought out Richard's share of the business.



Following a brief retirement, Richard missed going to work every day, so he then worked an additional 16 years as a campus security officer, for the California Institute of the Arts, in Santa Clarita, Calif., until his untimely death this past April.



Richard loved sports, especially college basketball. He was an avid reader; a loyal viewer of Jeopardy; a renowned trivia expert; and a knower of all things related to his lifelong favorite band, the Grateful Dead.



Richard will be remembered for his kind, gentle and nonjudgemental personality, as well as his quick and witty sense of humor. He was dearly loved by all of his nieces and nephews and shared that love with them.



Following his death, a memorial was held on the California Institute of the Arts campus, where faculty, staff and the college president gathered to plant an apple tree in Richard's memory, and give tributes emphasizing Richard's dedication to his job; the safety of all on campus; and the positive impact he had on all who came to know him during his 16 years on campus. The apple tree was in recognition of Richard bringing three apples to work every day, and the plaque at the base of the tree included the Grateful Dead insignia in recognition of his lifelong love, and knowledge of, his favorite band.



Richard Keenan is survived by a brother, Francis "Skip" (Melinda) Keenan of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Linda Keenan (Jim) McCann of Rochester; and six nieces and nephews and their families.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Raymond Keenan of Belmont; and an older brother, Raymond Keenan Jr. of Tokyo, Japan.



A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (July 19, 2019) at the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Belmont, followed by burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery.

