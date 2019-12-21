|
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - It is with heavy hearts that the Brown family honor the memory of their loving father, devoted grandfather, friend and neighbor, Richard L. Brown, who passed away peacefully in his Flagstaff home of 59 years, surrounded by his children.
Richard was born in 1933, in Olean, N.Y., to parents Richard L. Brown Sr. And Francis Eliza Brandes Brown.
In 1953, Richard joined the U.S. Navy, serving his country until 1957. Following his discharge from the Navy, Richard relocated to Phoenix, where he met and married the love of his life, Marjorie Helgeson, in 1959.
He is survived by his son, David and wife Rebekah; daughter, Jeanne; son, Daniel; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Francis; his wife, Marjorie; and granddaughter, Marjorie Elise.
In lieu of flowers the Brown family request contributions be made to Military Order Purple Heart 793; or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1709, 409 West Santa Fe Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86001.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019