BLACK CREEK - Richard L. Knapp Sr., of 6190 Route 305, passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born May 25, 1965, in St. Marys, Pa., and was a son of Richard W. and Harriet C. Taylor Knapp. On July 25, 2014, he married his life-long companion of 31 years, Amy M. Yaudes, who survives.
Richard was a 1983 graduate of Limestone High School. He worked for a number of places in the Olean area, including Peterson Roofing; as an asbestos removal technician for Fiber Tech Environmental as well as Casey Contracting; and then worked for Maple Leaf Contracting for a couple of years until 2015, when he had to stop due to illness. Richard and Amy bought The Plant Bar & Grill together in 2007.
He was a member of the St. Stephen's Club.
Richard enjoyed hanging out with all of his friends at the bar, hunting, fishing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR racing, especially Jeff Gordon - but he truly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his pet dog, Jinx.
Along with his loving wife, Richard is survived by five children, Ryan (Jenna) Hurd, Amber Miller and Richard L. Knapp Jr., all of Olean, Zachary Knapp of Allegany and Brooke (Loren) Shumway of Olean; 12 grandchildren, Darren, Paris, Axl, Aiden, Breylen, Lincoln, Nevaeh, Zachary, Nolan, Adalynn, Payton and Aria; three siblings, William A. Knapp of Edmonds, Wash., Melissa A. Bruno of Seattle, Wash. and Tracy L. Marga of Tacoma, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his father, Richard W. Knapp on April 12, 2002; his sister, Lisa M. Meyer on Nov. 15, 2019; and a nephew, Cody L. Meyer on Aug. 31, 2003.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Douglas E. Travis, pastor of the Harvest Field Outreach Center, will officiate.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 9, 2020