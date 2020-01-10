|
|
BLACK CREEK - Richard L. Knapp Sr., of 6190 Route 305, passed away on Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born on May 25, 1965, in St. Marys, Pa., and was a son of Richard W. and Harriet C. Taylor Knapp. On July 25, 2014, he married his lifelong companion of 31 years, Amy M. Yaudes, who survives.
Richard was a 1983 graduate of Limestone High School. He worked for a number of places in the Olean area, including Peterson Roofing; as an asbestos removal technician for Fiber Tech Environmental; as well as Casey Contracting, and then worked for Maple Leaf Contracting, for a couple of years until 2015, when he had to stop due to illness.
Richard and Amy bought The Plant Bar & Grill together in 2007 until currently. Richard enjoyed hanging out with all of his friends at the bar; hunting; fishing; the Pittsburgh Steelers; NASCAR racing, especially Jeff Gordon; but he truly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his pet dog, Jinx. He was a member of the St. Stephen's Club.
Along with his loving wife, Richard is survived by five children, Ryan (Jenna) Hurd, Amber (Hooty) Miller and Richard L. (Brittanie Banks) Knapp Jr., all of Olean, Zachary (Amber George) Knapp of Allegany and Brooke (Loran) Shumway of Olean; 12 grandchildren, Darren, Paris, Axl, Aiden, Breylen, Lincoln, Nevaeh, Zachary, Nolan, Adalynn, Payton and Aria; three siblings, William A. Knapp of Edmonds, Wash., Melissa A. Buno of Seattle, Wash. and Tracy L. Marga of Tacoma, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his father, Richard W. Knapp on April 12, 2002; his sister, Lisa M. Meyer on Nov. 15, 2018; and a nephew, Cody L. Meyer on Aug. 31, 2003.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Douglas E. Travis, pastor of the Harvest Field Outreach Center, will officiate.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 10, 2020